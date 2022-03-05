HIGHLIGHTS: Cooper wins program's first 9th region girls basketball championship

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Cooper and Ryle took center stage in Friday night's high school girls basketball action.

The two Boone County rivals had already played three times this season, but this one was for a trip to the state Sweet 16 tournament at Rupp Arena.

Cooper held off a late Ryle run, to win 53-45. It is the program's first-ever regional championship.

"We're excited about it, but we don't feel like we're done yet. We feel like we've still got a lot in the tank," said head coach Justin Holthaus.

Holthaus told WCPO after the game, he does "The Griddy" in the locker room after wins, as part of the celebration.

"I've been working on it a little bit. I've been watching videos on it," said Holthaus. "I probably need a little bit more practice, but I'm going to try it."

The dance tradition began about a month ago, when the players on the team put him up to it.

Cooper will face the winner of the 15th region in the first round of the state tournament.

Pikeville and Lawrence County play in the 15th region championship on Saturday.

