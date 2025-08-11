Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Play suspended at Cincinnati Open due to 'on-site power outage'

MASON, Ohio — Play is suspended at the Cincinnati Open Monday evening due to an "on-site power outage," the tournament said on social media.

Gates opened for Monday's night session at 5 p.m. The Cincinnati Open said play will not begin before 6:30 p.m.

Duke Energy's outage map does show that crews were dispatched to the Lindner Family Tennis Center area for an outage reported at 5:13 p.m. Monday. The website says the estimated time of restoration is 10 p.m.

At this time, it is unclear if play will resume Monday night.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

