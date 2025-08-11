Play suspended at Cincinnati Open due to 'on-site power outage'

MASON, Ohio — Play is suspended at the Cincinnati Open Monday evening due to an "on-site power outage," the tournament said on social media.

Gates opened for Monday's night session at 5 p.m. The Cincinnati Open said play will not begin before 6:30 p.m.

Play will not begin before 6:30. https://t.co/SAJ19Kagob — Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 11, 2025

Duke Energy's outage map does show that crews were dispatched to the Lindner Family Tennis Center area for an outage reported at 5:13 p.m. Monday. The website says the estimated time of restoration is 10 p.m.

Duke Energy

At this time, it is unclear if play will resume Monday night.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.