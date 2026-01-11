Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
OSHP: Four people injured in Pierce Township crash

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating after a crash in Pierce Township left four people injured, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

Jesse Herndon, 41, was driving west on state Route 749 at 9:51 a.m. when they traveled left of center and struck Kyla Young, 26, OSHP said.

Herndon was transported to UC Medical Center with serious injuries. Herndon’s passenger, Sally Patrick, 34, was also transported to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

Young and her passenger were transported to UC Medical Center with minor injuries.

The roadway was temporarily closed during the crash investigation, but has since reopened. This incident remains under investigation by the Batavia Post.

This is an ongoing investigation.

