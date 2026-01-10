Four-star football player Monsanna Torbert Jr. verbally commits to Indiana University

Former Taft High School all-state quarterback Monsanna Torbert Jr. announced his verbal commitment to Indiana University on Saturday afternoon.

Torbert, a four-star player by the 247 Sports Composite, made the announcement during the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

“IU is a great fit for him because of how well they recruited him,” said former Taft coach Tyler Williams, who is now at North College Hill.

“He was able to perform really well at our college showcase last spring and IU ended up noticing him early. His electrifying 40-yard dash, his high IQ for the game and the smooth transition he has as a defensive back is something that will fit really well at IU and competing in the Big Ten.”

Torbert was named a Division IV first team all-state quarterback this past season for Taft (11-1). Torbert enrolled at Princeton this winter. He is projected to be a defensive back at Indiana University.

“Something I always make sure my guys know is to pay attention with how you are recruited,” Williams said. “Go where you are loved and go where they have a plan for you – IU did a great job at that.”

Indiana plays the University of Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship Jan. 19.

