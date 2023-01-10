St. Xavier grad Luke Kuechly makes College Football Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — Luke Kuechly, a 2009 St. Xavier graduate, will be in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The former Boston College linebacker was elected to the hall alongside Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush and former Carolina Panthers teammate DeAngelo Williams.

Kuechly played three seasons for former BC head coach Frank Spaziani before being selected ninth overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. The school's all-time leader in career tackles, solo tackles and single-season tackles, Kueckly finished his collegiate career with 532 total tackles, 299 solo tackles and seven interceptions.

In his final season with the Eagles, Kuechly was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and won the Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Lott IMPACT Trophy. Kuechly had his No. 40 jersey retired in 2016.

Kuechly spent his entire NFL career with the Panthers, where he continued to succeed. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 and had five first-team All-Pro seasons. He also received the Butkus Award as a pro three separate times.

His success in college and in the pros is no surprise to Tri-State natives, who saw Kuechly help propel St. Xavier to a Division 1 title and undefeated record in 2007. Kuechly announced his retirement from football in 2020.

The rest of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class includes Eric Berry, Michael Bishop, Dwight Freeney, Robert Gallery, LaMichael James, Derrick Johnson, Bill Kollar, Jeremy Maclin, Terance Mathis, Bryant McKinnie, Corey Moore, Michael Stonebreaker, Troy Vincent and Brian Westbrook.

Former coaches Monte Cater, Paul Johnson, Roy Kramer and Mark Richt will also be inducted.