Savannah Bananas won't be in Cincinnati, but they will come close in 2024

Schedule just released
The Savannah Bananas spectacle has drawn a whole new wave of baseball fans to the sport. Besides the millions of social media followers, over half a million fans around the world are wait listed to check out a game. A Bananas player described the experience as, "a two hour circus with a baseball game breaking out." Here's how it works.
The wacky Savannah Bananas are having a ball with baseball fans
Posted at 10:32 AM, Oct 06, 2023
CINCINNATI — The Savannah Bananas won't be coming to Cincinnati, but the popular team will be coming close to the Tri-State on its nation-wide tour next year.

Banana Ball, highlighted in an ESPN+ miniseries about the team called "Bananaland," is Savannah's take on traditional baseball. Games have a two-hour time limit and specific rules including no bunting, no stepping out of the batters box and all foul balls caught by fans are counted as outs.

The Bananas perform choreographed dances every game and have played in kilts various times. The team was previously part of the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate amateur summer baseball league. Now, though, they exclusively play Banana Ball.

Here are the closest locations the team will be playing at in 2024:

Columbus, Ohio - Huntington Park — May 24-26

Indianapolis, Indiana - Victory Field — June 27-29

Louisville, Ky. - Louisville Slugger Field — August 1-3

The team is traveling all across the country this year, playing in Major League Baseball ballparks for the first time, as well as hosting a Banana Cruise, where the team ends its playing season on a cruise ship to the Bahamas.

Tickets for each location require getting on a waiting list due to the team's popularity when it visits other cities. You can check the schedule here for more info on tickets.

