Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rose Lavelle, other local Olympians travel through CVG Airport on their way home

rose lavelle masai russell cvg airport
CVG Airport
rose lavelle masai russell cvg airport
Posted
and last updated

HEBRON, Ky. — The champs are here!

CVG Airport got to say "Welcome Home!" to some of our local Olympians on Monday.

CVG posted photos of Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle and University of Kentucky grad Masai Russell — two gold medalists at this year's Games — traveling through the airport on their way home from Paris.

Fort Thomas native Morgan Hentz and Unversity of Louisville alum Anna Stevenson Hall also arrived home after serving as alternates for the U.S. women's national volleyball team during the Olympics.

"Yesterday, we welcomed some of our local athletes back from the Paris @Olympics," CVG posted on social media.

They, of course, weren't the only local athletes competing in this year's Games. Sycamore High School grad Carson Foster nabbed multiple medals during his time in Paris. Volleyball player Max Holt is also bringing home the bronze.

To check out all of the Tri-State natives who represented Team USA, click here.

More sports:
Greene allows one run through seven innings as Reds beat Cardinals 4-1 How to watch Olympic beach volleyball team members compete in high-stakes open Breaking will not be returning for the 2028 Olympics. Here's why

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
High school's football program has given one senior a path to success, despite adversity
After 4 straight regional final losses, Lakota West looks to get over the hump
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Cincinnati Bengals fans tailgate ahead of first preseason game of 2024 season
US women's soccer wins gold at 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil
US women's soccer wins gold at 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Covington Catholic football team wants to finish season journey with a state title
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.