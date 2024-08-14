Rose Lavelle, other local Olympians travel through CVG Airport on their way home

HEBRON, Ky. — The champs are here!

CVG Airport got to say "Welcome Home!" to some of our local Olympians on Monday.

CVG posted photos of Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle and University of Kentucky grad Masai Russell — two gold medalists at this year's Games — traveling through the airport on their way home from Paris.

Fort Thomas native Morgan Hentz and Unversity of Louisville alum Anna Stevenson Hall also arrived home after serving as alternates for the U.S. women's national volleyball team during the Olympics.

"Yesterday, we welcomed some of our local athletes back from the Paris @Olympics," CVG posted on social media.

They, of course, weren't the only local athletes competing in this year's Games. Sycamore High School grad Carson Foster nabbed multiple medals during his time in Paris. Volleyball player Max Holt is also bringing home the bronze.

