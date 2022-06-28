ANAHEIM, Calif. — If someone ever says lightning never strikes in the same place twice, remind them of Reds fan Abigail, whose face has gone viral on social media twice.

A die-hard Joey Votto fan, the then-6-year-old and her family made the trip from LA to San Diego last season to watch the Reds take on the Padres. In the first inning, Votto was ejected.

"When it’s your first MLB game and your favorite player of all time gets thrown out of the game in the first inning," Abigail's mother, Kristin Courtney, tweeted with a picture of her daughter in tears.

Votto, of course, apologized to Abigail, giving her a signed ball, an autograph in her Reds book and a picture. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment — or so she thought.

“We went viral again," Abigail said the day after another crazy event took place at a ballgame she attended.

This time around, Abigail's family went to the Mariners vs. Angels game to watch former Reds Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez play. Six players and two managers were ejected — including Winker — after a brawl in the second inning.

Winker was hit by a pitch from Andrew Wantz, who had thrown a pitch behind Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez in the first inning. Benches cleared and multiple players threw punches. As he left the field, the 2021 All-Star appeared to throw his middle fingers up to fans behind Seattle's dugout.

Abigail was just a few rows behind the dugout.

"Well, guys, you’ll never guess who came to the Mariners vs Angels game to see Jesse Winker & Eugenio Suarez play today… Yep, it happened AGAIN. And we are NOT happy," Courtney tweeted with another photo of a teary Abigail.

"It made me feel that that wasn’t right," Abigail said. "Because running up and (saying) something bad isn’t nice."

Winker was able to turn Abigail's frown upside down, though, signing a ball for her.

"He sent it to me with a little note — even he remembered my name," Abigail said.

Courtney said she couldn't believe the family witnessed two crazy moments in such a short time. She posted a photo of her children on Twitter, saying despite the "roller coaster of a day," both kids had "an amazing time."

"You feel your kids' emotions, you take those on," Courtney said. "It’s very surreal how things have transpired."

As for Abigail, it sounds like Winker has tied Votto as her favorite player.

