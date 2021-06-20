Watch
Joey Votto fan who went viral because of tweet got to meet the Reds slugger

JOSEPH FUQUA ll
Cincinnati Reds fans enjoy Redsfest Friday December 2, 2016 at Duke Energy Convention Center. Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto High-fived fans as he got introduced. Photo by Joseph Fuqua II for WCPO
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 20, 2021
Talk about a home run! A young Reds fan from Los Angeles got to meet her favorite player, Joey Votto, on Sunday -- one day after a tweet showing her sad face went viral.

Abigail, 6, and her family made the trip from LA to San Diego Saturday to see the Reds play the Padres, and the sometimes-emotional Votto got ejected in the first inning of the game.

Her mother tweeted a picture that got back to the Reds dinger-slinger and he had a signed ball delivered to Abigail apologizing for not playing the whole game.

As you can see from what her mother tweeted, her spirits raised so much that not even bedtime could wipe the smile off of her face - and based on the pj's, Mr. Votto, we bet she's happy she got to be part of your world.

All's well that ends well, right? But the story doesn't end there.

Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Reds tweeted a video of the young fan talking to Votto, getting an autograph on her Reds book and a picture.

Regardless of the outcomes of the game - these trips to the park were a big win for one little fan.

