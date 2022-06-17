Ohio residents can fish without license this weekend

CINCINNATI — Want to take advantage of the beautiful weather this weekend? Ohio's annual free fishing weekend gives residents the chance to fish at any of the state's public fishing locations without a license.

June 18-19 is the only weekend of the year where Ohioans 16 and older can fish in public waters, including the Ohio River, without a fishing license. East Fork, Little Miami and Stonelick state parks are just a few fishing areas.

In total, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources's Division of Wildlife manages the fisheries of 124,000 acres of inland water, 7,000 miles of streams, more than 2 million acres of Lake Erie, and Ohio’s portion of 481 miles of the Ohio River. The DNR said more than 200 locations across the state have species like walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish and hybrid striped bass.

Beginners who want to test out their talents are encouraged to use a pond, lake or stream and use live bait. While fishing licenses aren't required, all other fishing regulations still apply.

Annual fishing licenses for Ohio residents are $25 — or residents can buy a lifetime license for $599.04.

Free fishing days are not only an Ohio thing. In Kentucky, residents can fish without a license during the first full weekend in June every year. Indiana offers multiple free fishing days, including Sept. 24 this year.

