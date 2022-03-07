Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man who drowned in West Chester pond discovered by person walking dog

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted at 12:11 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 12:11:51-05

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester Township officials said the man who drowned in a pond over the weekend was not the person who has been missing since January.

West Chester police and fire responded at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a pond off Muhlhauser Road near Blossom Street. West Chester Township Spokeswoman Barb Wilson said a man was walking his dog when he saw someone floating face down in the pond and dialed 911.

“The victim was identified as a male. There appeared to be nothing suspicious at the scene,” Wilson said. “There was an area set up for fishing nearby and a truck on the scene, so it was presumed that he had been fishing.”

Wilson said the Butler County Coroner’s Office will identify the person, but did confirm in the meantime but it was not 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, who has been missing since January.

More local news:
Woman arrested in connection to February Mt. Airy shooting Gas prices soar throughout Tri-State Highlights & Scores: High school basketball on March 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.