Princeton High School grad Paris Johnson Jr. drafted by Arizona Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. was selected No. 6 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night. The selection is a homecoming of sorts as Johnson's father was also drafted by the Cardinals.

Johnson, a 2020 Princeton High School graduate, saw his draft stock rise in the past few weeks by multiple national media outlets.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, Johnson played in 31 games during his three seasons at Ohio State. He started 26 consecutive games in 2021 and 2022.

Johnson earned unanimous All-America honors as a left tackle by the Walter Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and American Football Coaches Association. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and media, starting all 13 games at left tackle in 2022.

It's not just his work on the field that earned him accolades. Johnson graduated in less than three years with his degree in journalism. He's been instrumental in helping others through his own foundation, which he started as a senior at Princeton High School.

The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation won the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award in November. That award was given by the Football Writers Association of America for the assistance it provides to veterans.

RELATED | Ohio State OL Paris Johnson Jr.'s foundation wins the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award

Johnson, who spent his first three high school seasons at St. Xavier High School, played in the 2020 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

He was twice named a MaxPreps High School All-American and a two-time USA Today All-American, a Sports Illustrated All-American among other national accolades.

Former Princeton coach Mike Daniels described Johnson at the time as a "one-in-an-every-25-year type of talent, especially because he plays tackle."