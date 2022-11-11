Ohio State OL Paris Johnson Jr.'s foundation wins the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is certainly one of the nation's top offensive linemen in college football this season.

And yet the former Greater Cincinnati high school All-American is making a significant impact well beyond football, too.

The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation won the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award on Friday. The award, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), was announced on ESPN's SportsCenter during Veteran's Day.

On the field, Johnson was named a midseason All-American by ESPN, The Athletic, Associated Press and The Sporting News for the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes.

Johnson, an Outland Trophy candidate and Lombardi Award semifinalist, has led several initiatives through his foundation in Ohio.

"We are dedicated to empowering and serving disabled veterans and disadvantaged student-athletes with dignity and respect," the foundation's mission says. "We accomplish this by ensuring that disabled veterans, student-athletes and their families can obtain helpful resources that benefit them."

The foundation has raised $10,000 and has served more than 100 veterans, more than 350 students and organized several charities and events, according to its website.

Upcoming foundation events include The Thanksgiving Project on Nov. 19, which is a special community effort in partnership with the Springdale Police Department and Princeton City School District in, which the foundation, The Calvary Church and The Calvary Academy work together to help families facing hardships with a Thanksgiving meal.

Johnson's foundation will also lead a Feed the Need event at Town Hall Columbus on Nov. 21. There is also a toy drive Nov. 28 to Dec. 5 in Columbus.

Created in June 2012, the Armed Forces Merit Award honors an individual and/or a group with a military background and/or involvement that has an impact within the realm of college football. The Armed Forces Merit Awards selection committee is comprised of seven FWAA members and two representatives from the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. A total of 42 individuals and eight programs were nominated for the 2021 award.

Johnson, who spent his first three seasons at St. Xavier High School before finishing his high school career at Princeton, was a twice named a MaxPreps High School All-American and a two-time USA Today All-American, a Sports Illustrated All-American among other national recognition. Johnson started the foundation while he was a senior at Princeton.

Ohio State (9-0) plays host to Indiana (3-6) at noon Saturday.

