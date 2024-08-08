Watch Now
Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Cincinnati Open ahead of the US Open

Djokovic and Nadal last faced each other in the Olympics in 2008. (Scripps News)
CINCINNATI — Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday, less than a week after the 37-year-old from Serbia collected his first Olympic gold medal.

The Cincinnati event announced his withdrawal. Djokovic won last year's title there; this year's tournament starts next week and serves as a hard-court tuneup ahead of the U.S. Open.

The year's last Grand Slam tournament begins in New York on Aug. 26. The draw is Aug. 22.

Djokovic is the defending champion at the U.S. Open. He won his 24th career major championship there in 2023.

He defeated Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) on Sunday in the men's singles final at the Paris Games.

“We certainly understand that it is a quick turnaround from his Olympic triumph to come to Cincinnati,” Cincinnati Open tournament director Bob Moran said. “His title run here last year was so memorable. We are eager to see him on court again soon.”

Djokovic's withdrawal allows France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to move into the field in Cincinnati.

Covington Catholic football wants to finish season journey with a state title Major League Soccer terminates FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza's contract Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles gold in world-record time

