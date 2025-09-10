‘I don’t know how I’m alive’: Pirates fan recounts 21-foot fall onto field

A Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell 21 feet from the stands at PNC Park in April is recovering and speaking publicly for the first time.

Kavan Markwood fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall in right field while reacting to a hit by designated hitter Andrew McCutchen.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Markwood said he is amazed to be alive.

"I don't know how I'm alive," he said. "I wake up with pain every day."

He broke his back, punctured a lung and fractured every rib in the fall.

Markwood called the fall a tragic accident. However, Pennsylvania’s Liquor Control Board has filed two charges against his friend, Ethan Kirkwood, for providing alcohol to a minor.

Markwood was 20 at the time of the incident. He said the incident had nothing to do with drinking.

“I just hope everyone knows that I fell and I didn’t jump over the railing. It was just a tragic accident,” he said.