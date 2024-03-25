NKU's Marques Warrick declares for NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University senior guard Marques Warrick announced Sunday night on Instagram that he is declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He also plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

"I want to thank (NKU) Coach (Darrin) Horn and his staff for believing in me and giving me a chance when others wouldn't," Warrick wrote. "To my teammates: Thank you for all of the memories and lifelong friendships that were made."

Warrick, the all-time leading scorer in NKU men's basketball program history, averaged 19.9 points this season for the Norse (18-15, 12-8 Horizon League). He scored a season-high 39 points at Wright State March 2.

Warrick, who is from Lexington, Ky., was named a Horizon League first-team selection this season. He also earned the league's sportmanship award.

After breaking NKU's school scoring record, Warrick made a donation of more than $2,000 to the NKU general scholarship fund to go with a donation to the Queen City Book Bank in support of their mission to increase literacy in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area, according to the Horizon League.

Warrick broke the program's scoring record Feb. 10 in a win over visiting Detroit Mercy. Warrick scored 22 points in that game. That brought his record-setting career total to 2,069 points.

He also earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 12 second-team honors this season.

The NBA Draft is June 26-27. The first round will take place June 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The second round June 27 will be at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.