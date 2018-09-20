More Princeton High School players found to be ineligible, athletic director placed on leave

SHARONVILLE, Ohio -- One day after the Princeton High School varsity football team was forced to forfeit three wins due to using an ineligible player, the boys varsity soccer team learned they must also forfeit all of their wins.

Princeton Superintendent Tom Burton tells WCPO the school just completed an internal audit. It found some players on the boys soccer team were academically ineligible. The team's record will go from 5-1-2 to 0-7.

The audit also found additional junior varsity football players were academically ineligible, Burton said.

OHSAA Director of Communications Tim Stried released the following statement to WCPO: “The OHSAA appreciates Princeton self-reporting these infractions and taking academic eligibility seriously. We trust that the school will put measures in place so that this doesn't happen in the future.”

Princeton High School's athletic director, Gary Croley Jr., has been placed on paid administrative leave.

In an email to parents of football players Tuesday night, Interim Principal Mike Wilson said there will be a meeting for parents and athletes to discuss concerns Thursday night at the Viking Room in the high school.