Miami University men's basketball team improves to 20-0 this season

KENT, Ohio — Miami University junior wing Eian Elmer said he hasn’t experienced playing on a team quite like this season.

“It’s really a brotherhood here,” said Elmer, a former Taft High School star. “You feel like it’s love from everybody – from the players and the coaching staff, even the community. You feel the love here.”

Miami won its 20th consecutive game Tuesday night in a 107-101 overtime victory at Kent State. The RedHawks (20-0), ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll, are enjoying their best start in program history.

With this win, the RedHawks have the best start for a program in Mid-American Conference (MAC) history. Miami had been tied with the 1975-76 Western Michigan team at 19-0.

“It’s been a blast,” Miami coach Travis Steele said before practice Jan. 16. “We have a lot of fun. We have a great group of young men. They work really hard. They’re super coachable. They have incredible connectivity. And I think that really shows how we play on both sides of the ball.”

Miami is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 15, 1999. The RedHawks became the first MAC men’s basketball team selected in the AP poll since the 2018-19 season.

"I get a lot of text messages after every game from all of our former players, coaches, managers," Steele said. "It’s been awesome to see.”

Miami entered Tuesday night tied for the best start to a season in conference history.

“Our guys play for one another,” Steele said. “They don’t play for themselves. And I think that’s unique in today’s landscape. Just with transfer portal, NIL. I think a lot of people are just collecting stats. Our guys play to win. And they always put the team at the very forefront of everything.”

The reasons for the success are varied. Miami is one of the strongest shooting and passing teams in the nation. The connectivity on both ends of the floor is significant.

Prior to Miami’s 26th consecutive home win against Buffalo last week, Steele liked to mention how seven players have scored more than 20 points in a game this season.

“I take a lot of pride in just seeing our team continue to get better,” Steele said. “I have this quote above my desk – don’t be obsessed with the results. Be obsessed with the trajectory. You look from where we were year one to year two we were better. Year three we were better, year four we were better. And I still think there is a ton of upside here at Miami.”

The RedHawks have enjoyed the spotlight. Ultimately, though, it’s about succeeding in the Mid-American Conference tournament in Cleveland in March.

“No one really cares what our team is doing after 20 games,” Miami junior forward Almar Atlason said. “If you go 20-15 or whatever, then that’s not a great year. We just got to keep going. But, it’s fun to be recognized always.”

The culture around the Miami men’s basketball program has given the RedHawks a significant opportunity to earn their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2007. The rapport the players have built on the floor has translated to a deep bond outside the arena, too.

A year after losing a heartbreaker to Akron in the MAC championship game, the RedHawks are poised for a return to the final.

“We’re not a team that tries to be timid,” Elmer said. “We make everybody jump completely in. It’s no dipping your toe in the water with us. So you’re going to get the real us all the time. We’re there for each other it the hard times.”