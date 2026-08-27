First West Nile positive mosquitoes found in Green Township; no human cases reported

Hamilton County Public Health recently found that a mosquito trap in a Green Township neighborhood tested positive for the West Nile virus.

According to the agency, it trapped the mosquitoes on July 30.

West Nile is a disease that can negatively affect a person's nervous system. It spreads when an infected mosquito bites a person.

As of Aug. 27, the health department said there are no confirmed or probable human infections. This is the first time this year mosquitoes in the area have tested positive for the virus.

The agency said last year there was one local human case of the virus, which was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three mosquito samples across Wyoming, Anderson Township and Green Township tested positive last year.

According to Hamilton County Public Health, here is how you can reduce the risk of being infected by the virus:

Drain, dunk, protect: This phrase can help property owners reduce the number of mosquitoes hanging around.

Drain: Eliminate standing water that collects in pools, birdbaths, toys and playsets, open containers, wheelbarrows, old tires, gutters and other vessels.

Eliminate standing water that collects in pools, birdbaths, toys and playsets, open containers, wheelbarrows, old tires, gutters and other vessels. Dunk: Buy larvicide or "dunks" to kill mosquito larvae in standing water that cannot be drained.

Buy larvicide or "dunks" to kill mosquito larvae in standing water that cannot be drained. Protect: Avoid being outdoors during peak mosquito times (dusk and dawn), especially in humid or wooded spaces. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and apply mosquito repellents to your skin according to product instructions. Review international travel warnings: The CDC's Travelers’ Health webpage features important health notices and provides geographically relevant information on mosquito-borne diseases and other health concerns.



Speak with your healthcare provider: Ask about recommended or required vaccines for international travel.



Be prepared: When heading to an area with an elevated risk for mosquito-borne diseases, bring EPA-registered mosquito repellents, protective clothing and mosquito netting.



Get the facts: Download HCPH’s fact sheets for more tips.

Mosquito Bite Prevention & Control

Mosquito-Borne Diseases and Travel Recommendation s