‘Like a dream’ | Tattoo shop and other Mount Lookout businesses finally reopen after flooding twice in July

CINCINNATI — Kyle Mitchell snaps on blue gloves. Then, he warns me that the tattoo equipment can sometimes mess with microphones. And soon, he's laughing.

The first time I met him, he didn't do much of that.

“It’s like a dream,” Mitchell said. "I don't know what else to say."

He opens the cabinet above his tattoo station, where a picture of Bart Simpson is hanging. His 6-year-old daughter drew it. The last time I was here, there was nothing on the walls.

Because the last time I was here, Mitchell was dragging cabinets out back to the dumpster. In July, the neighborhood got hit with more than 3 inches of rain in a very short period of time.

Mitchell closed his tattoo shop for more than a month.

WATCH: Mount Lookout businesses finally reopen after floods

Tattoo shop and other Mount Lookout businesses finally reopen after flooding twice in July

Now, Mitchell tells me almost everything in his shop is on wheels. So if there's more flooding, he won’t have to throw all the furniture away.

For about a month, Mitchell's tattoo artists went to other shops to continue working. But he's been here. Painting. Caulking. Spackling.

“I was here almost every day,” Mitchell said. “I got to play handyman.”

He laughs again before he tells me the flooding repairs cost him thousands of dollars. Next door, the owner tells me she lost at least $20,000 worth of rocks and minerals.

On her front door now, there’s a sign:

OPEN-ISH.

Keith BieryGolick Mel Huffman, co-owner of The Crystalary, sweeps up the display window. Huffman says her rock and mineral business will re-open on Labor Day weekend.

The “ish” is important.

It’s why Mel Huffman climbs into the display window out front and immediately hits her head. Huffman, who owns The Crystalary, tells me about a back-to-school theme they designed for the window, but never got to put up.

“There is definitely a grieving process,” Huffman said. “It’s always on the back of your mind.”

Now, she’s working on fall.

"Oh my God," Huffman said. "I'm a mess."

She plans to officially reopen for Labor Day weekend, but even that comes with mixed emotions.

"I hope people still show up," Huffman said. "I would really love to get back to feeling like something is normal."

And for her, that's working on the display window. Even if she has to hunch over to do it. Even if she has to hop down to finish talking to me.

When we're done, Huffman laughs. Both business owners on Delta Avenue laugh — over and over again during my interviews. Probably because they don’t know what else to do.

Other than try to get back to work.

"We just like what we do," Mitchell said, while tattooing a raccoon on someone's leg. "It feels good to be back."