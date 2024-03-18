Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Joey Votto homers on 1st pitch in 1st spring training game with hometown Toronto Blue Jays

Joey Votto
Steve Nesius/AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Joey Votto circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press via AP)
Joey Votto
Posted at 11:42 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 23:42:23-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Joey Votto sure knows how to make an instant impression, going deep on the first pitch he faced as a member of his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.

The veteran first baseman lined a 392-foot homer to left-center off Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in the first inning Sunday in Clearwater, Florida, in his inaugural spring training game with Toronto.

Granted, there was some debate about whether the ball actually went out, and Votto momentarily stopped at second base. But the umpires ruled it was a homer and he continued on his way to home.

A chance to go home is what led Votto to Toronto in the first place; he agreed to a minor league contract with the Blue Jays this month after spending 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 40-year-old Votto became a free agent last fall after the end of a $251.5 million, 12-year contract with the Reds, the team that selected him in the second round of the 2002 amateur draft out of Richview Collegiate Institute in Toronto.

A six-time All-Star and the 2010 NL MVP, Votto has a .294 average with 356 homers, 1,144 RBIs and a .409 on-base percentage in 2,056 games. Cincinnati declined his $20 million option for 2024.

More sports:
March Madness is here. Here's who Kentucky, Dayton will play in tournament Acosta sparks Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Revolution 'Hoosiers' movie: What you may not know about the No. 1 sports movie of all-time

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.