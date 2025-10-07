Reports: Bengals trade for QB Joe Flacco

CINCINNATI — From foe to friend: The Cincinnati Bengals are trading for quarterback Joe Flacco, according to multiple reports.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported Tuesday afternoon that the Bengals are trading for Flacco, who started the season with the Browns before being benched for rookie Dillon Gabriel.

ESPN's Adam Schefter later said Cincinnati is sending Cleveland a fifth-round pick for Flacco and a sixth-round pick. That sixth-round pick is the Detroit Lions' original pick.

Flacco will likely replace Jake Browning as the Bengals' starter. While head coach Zac Taylor has been supportive of Browning since he took over in Week 2, he floated the possibility of a quarterback change during his press conference on Monday.

"We’ll see where it goes," Taylor said when asked if Browning will start against the Packers this week. "You know, I think like all personnel decisions, we’ve got to evaluate it. Jake’s been very accountable for how the game went for him. I’ve got to be accountable for how the game went for me as well. And so we’ll continue to progress here through the days."

Browning has thrown eight interceptions this season, second most in the league behind Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. And while Cincinnati started 2-0, its offense has struggled mightily in the following weeks, being outscored 113-37.

Cincinnati released quarterback Mike White from its practice squad Tuesday morning, leading many fans and analysts to believe a change was coming.

Now, 40-year-old Flacco will try to keep things afloat as the Bengals wait to see when Burrow will return from his toe turf injury.

In four weeks with the Browns, Flacco threw for two touchdowns and six interceptions. This will be the third AFC North team the former Super Bowl champ will start for in his long NFL career.