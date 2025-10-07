Bengals coach Zac Taylor leaves open the possibility of benching Jake Browning

CINCINNATI — It took two games and three quarters for Zac Taylor to realize having the same game plan for Jake Browning and Joe Burrow doesn't work.

How the Cincinnati Bengals coach adjusts over the next couple of weeks will define whether his team has a shot at staying competitive while Burrow recovers from toe surgery.

The Bengals scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make their 37-24 loss to the Detroit Lions appear closer on the scoreboard than what transpired on the field. The late scores didn't take the stink off a lousy performance by Browning, who was intercepted three times.

After a 2-0 start, the Bengals have dropped three straight and have been outscored 113-37 in defeats to the Vikings, Broncos and Lions.

Browning has been picked off eight times in four games, second most in the league and one behind Geno Smith of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Taylor was unflinching in his support of Browning after Sunday's game, he left open the possibility of a quarterback change during his news conference on Monday as the Bengals begin preparations for this week's trip to Green Bay.

“We’ll see where it goes. You know, I think like all personnel decisions, we’ve got to evaluate it,” Taylor said when asked if Browning will start on Sunday. “Jake’s been very accountable for how the game went for him. I’ve got to be accountable for how the game went for me as well. And so we’ll continue to progress here through the days.”

If Taylor does decide to change quarterbacks, he has limited options on the current roster.

Brett Rypien is Browning's backup. Rypien played in 10 games for Denver and the Los Angeles Rams from 2020-23 with four starts.

Sean Clifford is on the practice squad. A Cincinnati native who spent the last two seasons with Green Bay, Clifford played in two games in 2023 and was on the practice squad last year.

“It’s difficult to balance quarterbacks. You’re in on one quarterback and need to get a move on. And you got to find ways to evaluate the other guys that are on the team in different ways,” Taylor said. “You have to use every resource, because it is very challenging during the season to get multiple guys reps, to evaluate how they’re going to look in your offense, with your receivers and the alignment and all that stuff. It’s just a real challenge.”

Taylor said he is looking for more ways to get the ball to his playmakers.

Ja'Marr Chase was targeted 10 times and finished with six receptions for 110 yards and two fourth-quarter scores. Tee Higgins had another quiet game with three catches for 22 yards, but he did find the end zone for the Bengals' final score of the game.

Browning attempted shorter and quicker passes in the fourth quarter, which opened the downfield game. After going 2 of 9 for 40 yards and three picks on throws of at least 10 air yards, Browning completed all four of his downfield passes in the fourth for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“I think most of mine were trying to force plays. You know, frustration ... wanting to push the ball down the field, and I’ve got to pick my spots better. I threw three picks that were just bad and there’s no hiding from that. It was just bad football from me," said Browning, who finished 26 of 40 for 251 yards with three touchdowns in addition to the interceptions.

Taylor also needs to show more patience with the run game, which ended up averaging 5.3 yards per carry and has shown signs of progress in the past two games.

What’s working

The pass rush posted a season-high four sacks after having none in last week's game against Denver. Trey Hendrickson had two sacks after having none the past two games.

What needs help

Tackling. The combination of players taking bad angles when trying to bring down Detroit's receivers and Jahmyr Gibbs breaking four tackles on a 20-yard screen pass during the third quarter was no doubt frustrating for defensive coordinator Al Golden.

Stock up

Andrei Iosivas had five receptions for 82 yards. The third-year receiver, who had six touchdowns last season, had only two catches 34 yards through the first four games.

Stock down

LT Orlando Brown allowed a sack, four hurries and six pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Injuries

DE Shemar Stewart (ankle) has missed the last two games. OG Lucas Patrick (calf) has a chance to return to practice after being out for the last three games.

Key numbers

Minus-60 — Cincinnati's first-half point differential in the past three games. The Bengals were outscored 69-9 in the first 30 minutes by the Vikings, Broncos and Lions.

12.5% — The completion probability, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, of Browning's 15-yard touchdown throw to Chase, making it the most improbable TD pass of the season.

What’s next

The Bengals visit Green Bay next Sunday. The Packers (2-1-1) had a bye this week.