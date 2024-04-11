Jason, Travis Kelce and family take on Cincinnati ahead of New Height live podcast

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati alums Jason and Travis Kelce and their fan-favorite mom, Donna, have been spotted throughout the city ahead of the brothers' live podcast taping at Fifth Third Arena.

Fans will get to listen to the Kelces interview Joe Burrow and Orlando Brown Jr. at 9 p.m. for their "New Heights" podcast before witnessing what the brothers are calling "The Great Lombaby Games" earlier in the night.

Before that, though, UC offensive line coach Nic Cardwell posted a photo of Jason with the team's front line just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

"Huge Shout Out To @JasonKelce For Spending Time With The Big Boys Upfront," Cardwell said in a social media post. "An Incredible Experience Listening To One Of The Greatest Centers Of All Time!! #GoBearcats."

On Wednesday night, several people posted videos of Jason shooting darts at Uncle Woody's, a bar he has mentioned multiple times while discussing UC on the podcast.

They're not the only Kelces in town, of course.

The "New Heights" account shared an image of Donna "Mama" Kelce inside Fifth Third on Thursday afternoon.

Fans waiting outside the arena also snapped a couple of photos with the NFL's favorite mom before the doors open.

For all the Swifties hoping to get a glimpse of their favorite pop star, there's been no spotting of Taylor Swift at this time.

"New Heights" did say to expect more special guests, though. WCPO will be in the arena covering both the games and the podcast.