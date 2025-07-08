Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Reds ace Hunter Greene reports tightness in his groin and won't start his rehab assignment yet

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have delayed the start of a rehabilitation assignment for ace Hunter Greene due to tightness in his strained right groin.

Manager Terry Francona said Monday before the Reds began a three-game series against Miami that Greene would undergo another MRI exam “out of an abundance of caution.”

Greene had been scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, but that was put on hold after the discomfort arose following a bullpen session on Sunday. The right-hander, who's on his second injured list stint because of the muscle strain, told reporters he was feeling strong before the setback but will take his status “day by day.”

After the injury first popped up during a start on May 7, Greene returned after the minimum 15-day stay on the IL and made three starts before being pulled early from the last one on June 3. The Reds were aiming to have Greene back right after the All-Star break, but the timetable for his return is now less clear.

Greene, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, was well on his way before the injury to a second straight All-Star Game selection by posting a 2.72 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings over 11 starts.

