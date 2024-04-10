UC Alums Travis, Jason Kelce move 'New Heights' Live indoors due to weather

Watch Now
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 13:12:47-04

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati alums Travis and Jason Kelce will host their 'New Heights' Live show in Cincinnati Thursday, but they will have to make a venue change.

The brothers announced Wednesday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the live show and the Great Lombaby Games will be moved to Fifth-Third Arena due to weather.

Most of the Tri-State is under a 'slight risk' for severe weather tomorrow.

The post said that by 11 a.m. Thursday, new ticket validation and information will be emailed to the primary purchaser. Old tickets accepted digitally will become invalid and fans will get their new tickets, available for download, by Thursday at 11 a.m.

The brothers said, "All purchased tickets will be honored."

Orlando Brown Jr. and Joe Burrow are still expected to join the Kelce brothers Thursday.

Doors will open at Fifth-Third Arena at 5 p.m. The Great Lombaby Games is set to start at 7 p.m. and the podcast will begin at 9 p.m.

Due to the venue change, the event is sold out except for a limited amount of VIP tickets.

For more information, click here.

