Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Jason Kelce says he lost his Super Bowl ring in a pool of Skyline Chili during 'New Heights' live show

WCPO 9 sports reporter Caleb Noe sat down with Cincinnati native and UC freshman Grace Adams, who participated in the "Lombaby Games" during Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" live show at the University of Cincinnati.
Jason Kelce Super Bowl Ring New Heights Live Show
Posted at 1:26 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 14:17:06-04

CINCINNATI — In a bout of what he called "unfortunateness," Jason Kelce says he lost his Super Bowl LII ring during the "New Heights" live show in Cincinnati.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center's ring was used during the "Lombaby Games" portion of the show, which was held at the University of Cincinnati's Fifth Third Arena. The "Lombaby Games" consisted of UC athletes facing off against academics in a series of games, including one where contestants searched in pools filled with Skyline Chili 3-ways for Jason's Super Bowl ring along other decoy rings.

"I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event," Jason Kelce said during Wednesday's episode of "New Heights." "They could not find it."

The 36-year-old said he had one of the podcast's interns search the pool of chili with a shovel the following day, but the ring wasn't found. They also tried a metal detector, but unbeknownst to them, Skyline Chili has trace amounts of iron in it, meaning the metal detector was worthless.

Jason Kelce Super Bowl Ring New Heights Live Show

"We have still yet to find it," Jason said.

He said we can safely assume the ring is "now in a landfill somewhere in the Cincinnati Tri-State area" after they ended up throwing away the 3-way remnants.

RELATED | Jason, Travis Kelce surprised with commencement ceremony at Cincinnati 'New Heights' live show

"What did you expect to happen?" Travis Kelce asked his brother.

"I thought that we'd just go in the pool and get the ring afterwards," Jason said.

Travis didn't have many words for his brother other than calling him an "imbecile."

"It's just a hunk of metal, I'll just have another one made I think," he continued. "They can do that right?"

Jason and Travis also reminisced on just how disgusting — and smelly — the challenge, aptly titled "Jason Lost His Ring," was, with Jason saying videos don't do it justice.

"I love Skyline Chili," Jason said after admitting to having it twice over the weekend. "This chili had been sitting out for like some time period."

"It smelled so bad in that part of the arena," Travis also said. "It was disgusting."

You can watch the Kelces full recap on the "Lombaby Games" below:

READ MORE:
Jason, Travis Kelce and family take on Cincinnati ahead of New Heights live podcast
'Show me the aliens:' Joe Burrow talks extraterrestrials at New Heights Live show
Jason, Travis Kelce surprised with commencement ceremony at Cincinnati 'New Heights' live show

Jason, Travis Kelce officially graduate from UC at New Heights live show

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.