Jason Kelce says he lost his Super Bowl ring in a pool of Skyline Chili during 'New Heights' live show

CINCINNATI — In a bout of what he called "unfortunateness," Jason Kelce says he lost his Super Bowl LII ring during the "New Heights" live show in Cincinnati.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center's ring was used during the "Lombaby Games" portion of the show, which was held at the University of Cincinnati's Fifth Third Arena. The "Lombaby Games" consisted of UC athletes facing off against academics in a series of games, including one where contestants searched in pools filled with Skyline Chili 3-ways for Jason's Super Bowl ring along other decoy rings.

"I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event," Jason Kelce said during Wednesday's episode of "New Heights." "They could not find it."

The 36-year-old said he had one of the podcast's interns search the pool of chili with a shovel the following day, but the ring wasn't found. They also tried a metal detector, but unbeknownst to them, Skyline Chili has trace amounts of iron in it, meaning the metal detector was worthless.

"We have still yet to find it," Jason said.

He said we can safely assume the ring is "now in a landfill somewhere in the Cincinnati Tri-State area" after they ended up throwing away the 3-way remnants.

"What did you expect to happen?" Travis Kelce asked his brother.

"I thought that we'd just go in the pool and get the ring afterwards," Jason said.

Travis didn't have many words for his brother other than calling him an "imbecile."

"It's just a hunk of metal, I'll just have another one made I think," he continued. "They can do that right?"

Jason and Travis also reminisced on just how disgusting — and smelly — the challenge, aptly titled "Jason Lost His Ring," was, with Jason saying videos don't do it justice.

"I love Skyline Chili," Jason said after admitting to having it twice over the weekend. "This chili had been sitting out for like some time period."

"It smelled so bad in that part of the arena," Travis also said. "It was disgusting."

You can watch the Kelces full recap on the "Lombaby Games" below:

