'Show me the aliens:' Joe Burrow talks extraterrestrials at New Heights Live show

The Kelce brothers showed Burrow's December 2023 tweet on the big board of Fifth Third Arena, which simply read "Show me the aliens!!"
Posted at 9:35 AM, Apr 12, 2024
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow addressed a popular post he put on social media last year while appearing as a guest on the "New Heights Live" show with Travis and Jason Kelce.

The Kelce brothers showed Burrow's December 2023 tweet on the big board of Fifth Third Arena, which simply read "Show me the aliens!!"

The post has 5.8 million views and 24.8k likes.

Burrow asked the question at Fifth Third Arena Thursday night: "I mean, where are they?"

One of the Kelce brothers responded saying, "They say they're walking right among us."

Burrow said that given how advanced aliens seem, it is hard to determine whether or not they are real or if they could be walking among us.

"I mean, I feel like if they are advanced enough to come and visit us, then they're advanced enough to cloak their technology from us and we won't be able to see it. So maybe people may know about, maybe we don't. But I feel like somebody has got to know."

Orlando Brown Jr. found the topic funny, laughing as it was being discussed

The crowd seemed to enjoy Burrow's opinions on aliens, even giving him a round of applause.

Aliens were one of several topics the four discussed at the show.

Jason and Travis Kelce were even surprised with a commencement ceremony at the event.

There's a chance the Kecles could return to Cincinnati next year for another live show — the brothers announced to the audience at the end of the night. The venue was changed from Nippert Stadium to the university's basketball arena due to weather.

For all the Swifties out there, even though Taylor Swift didn't make a guest appearance at the show this year, maybe there's hope for next year.

