'I think it’s huge': World's top female golfers compete for $2 million at Kroger Queen City Championship

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G returns to Kenwood Country Club for its second year.

This tournament is a part of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour. From Sept. 7-10, 144 of the best female golfers from around the world will compete for a purse of $2 million.

“We’ve definitely stepped up our game. We have a lot more experiences and activations this year including free parking for everyone,” said Tournament Director Emily Norell.

Norell said in the fan zone they’ll have a beauty bar, a putt-putt contest and a driving range. They also have a Pampers Family Center so kids can cool off and run around and a Kroger cooling center. Another new addition is the Patriots Pavilion which is free for active and retired military and their guests and the Carlo & Johnny Pavilion for fans who purchased an upgraded ticket.

“We’re gonna have some steak sliders, golf balls that are our cake pops and our famous butter pie as well,” said Carlo & Johnny General Manager Alex Uehlein.

Uehlein added they’ll also have the Burrow Mac & Cheese and drinks. She said the pavilion gives you a different way to experience golf.

She noted it was important for their restaurant to be a part of this tournament.

“Super important for us to be encouraging all female athletes and leadership,” Uehlein said.

Norell added this event has a big economic impact on the area.

“It’s around that $10 million number,” Norell said.

That's why the Madeira Chamber of Commerce is trying to capitalize on the event.

“We really just try to maximize the exposure that tournament brings to really remind people to come back and enjoy Madeira after the tournament is over or a little bit before the tournament is going on,” said the Madeira Chamber of Commerce Executive Director David Peterson.

Peterson added they’re doing some new things to get more people thinking about Madeira.

“This year we actually have an ad in the LPGA tournament program, so every attendee at the event will have a copy of that. We’ve done some QR coding,” Peterson said. “We’ve done some commercials and things along those lines. We do some programs with the volunteers.”

He noted they’re also hosting a Putt and Run 5K and will have live music in their DORA District on Saturday.

One of the biggest challenges they are trying to overcome is lack of parking. It’s part of the reason why their focus is to get people to visit after the tournament finishes for the day and after it’s over.

“Even in the meetings with the LPGA team I would reiterate to folks because I think the community itself really wants to see this giant economic impact and it’s being strategic how we go about it,” he said. “But, that doesn’t mean we don’t want to maximize this huge opportunity to be on the national stage with the Golf Channel.”

Peterson said the tournament has a bigger impact on the city because of the income tax and entertainment tax at Kenwood Country Club.

While the tournament brings money into the city, Norell said she hopes it will help inspire the next generation of golfers.

“I think that us being the only female stand-alone professional sports in this area. It sets the bar high and hopefully, we’re able to inspire the next generation of athletes,” said Norell. “For both young girls and boys, I think it’s huge. For anyone that might be new to the game or hasn’t even picked up a club this is definitely the place to start. Our players are so accessible they love the crowds.”