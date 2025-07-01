Police: 17-year-old shot in Winton Hills late Monday night

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old was shot in Winton Hill Monday night, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue, which is down the road from the Winton Hills Recreational Center, at around 11 p.m. Monday. Police said they found the teen with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

The shooting was one of multiple shootings reported Monday night into Tuesday morning. Two men were injured when 19 rounds were fired into a crowd of around 20 to 30 people in Over-the-Rhine at around 11:45 p.m. One victim was shot in the head and transported to UC Medical Center. The other victim was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm, per police.

At around 11:50 p.m., police also responded to calls of a shooting at the 400 block of McGregor Avenue in Walnut Hills. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, police said a woman was shot in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood. She is expected to be OK.