DORTMUND, Germany — The FIFA Club World Cup has made its way to Cincinnati. One of the teams playing at TQL Stadium is the historic German football club, Borussia Dortmund (BVB). Before the Club World Cup, I visited Dortmund, Germany, to experience their football culture before the Black and Yellow made their way to Cincinnati.

Borussia Dortmund is known to have one of the most intense fan bases in the world. BVB's supporters section is known as the “Yellow Wall.”

For reference, TQL Stadium's supporters section for FC Cincinnati is called “The Bailey.” The Bailey is known as one of the most, if not the most, passionate supporters sections in all of Major League Soccer. Just under 3,200 FC Cincinnati fans pack the standing-room-only section every game to root on the Orange and Blue.

The Bailey is a mini version of what some of the European teams — such as Borussia Dortmund — that will be coming to Cincinnati for the Club World Cup, are used to.

While I was in Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, I hiked to the top of the Yellow Wall. The supporters section holds 25,000 people (that's about how many total people fit into TQL Stadium). It's the biggest standing-room-only section in all of Europe. It's also the steepest; I was winded after walking to the top.

How does Borussia Dortmund's Yellow Wall compare to FC Cincinnati's Bailey?

It’s like the Bailey in Cincinnati, just a lot bigger. Borussia Dortmund's stadium holds 82,000 people and every game is a sellout. In fact, Dortmund has the current record for consecutive sold-out games throughout all of Europe.

European clubs like Borussia Dortmund hope to bring this fanatical soccer energy to Cincinnati.

This trip was paid for by Borussia Dortmund; however, we were allowed independence as journalists.