Miami swim team sparks basketball rally with Speedos in unforgettable NCAA Tournament moment

OXFORD, Ohio — With 13:37 left in the second half of Miami's game against SMU, the Redhawks were clinging to a one-point lead and in need of a spark.

As SMU's Corey Washington stepped to the line for a pair of free throws, Miami got exactly what they needed in the most unusual way.

Nearly 30 members of the university's swim team, wearing nothing but Speedos, stormed the aisle behind the basket. The chaos led to an eruption in the arena and a missed free throw.

Washington made his second free throw to tie the game, but Miami never looked back. Immediately after the set of free throws, Miami went on a 13-0 run and led the rest of the night.

WATCH: Miami's swim team helps fire up the crowd in Dayton by stripping down to Speedos

Miami creates unforgettable NCAA Tournament moment with Speedo stunt

The moment went viral on social media and garnered appreciation from Miami players and coaches.

“He missed a free throw, didn’t he?" head coach Travis Steele said. "We appreciate their support, man, what an awesome deal.”

We caught up with some of the members of the swim team on Thursday.

“Just like running down there, you could hear the crowd erupt, and I just feel like it changed the energy of the fans," freshman Luke Pugh said.

Junior Tegan Barrier said the heroes in Speedos were initially stopped by arena workers, but eventually got their chance.

“We talked to the arena manager, and he said, ‘You get to do this one time,’ and we’re like, ‘OK, we’ll do it once, and we’ll get out of there,'" Barrier said.

That was not the first time the swim team has done this.

It's a tradition they started earlier this year. During home games, when the visiting team shoots free throws in the second half, the shirts come off and the Speedos come out.

"By no means did we create this, but we are definitely popularizing the tradition," sophomore Owen Hoban said.

The swimmers said that because Miami is a small school, the athletic teams are all pretty close.

“Just because we’re a small school and we’re not SEC or ACC, doesn’t mean we can’t pack a punch," Hoban said.

They said putting on the Speedos and bringing the energy to the crowd is their way of showing it's Miami against the world.

"That’s the goal of why we do this, to get Miami out there," Barrier said.

The swim team has had a lot of success of its own. They were MAC champions in 2019 and from 2021 through 2024.

"For a sport that doesn't get a ton of attention normally, it's super cool for us to just kind of see that people kind of appreciate us and what we're doing," freshman Liam Quigley said.

"Everybody sees that our team is supporting, and I just think that's going to bring more energy to the swimming pool next year," Hoban said.

As the basketball team continues its run, Miami's swimmers said they're confident this year will be one to remember.

“This is what March Madness is about," Quigley said. "It’s about the underdog, the little guy, going in and winning a bunch of games.”