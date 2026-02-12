Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Western Hills freshman Kev’iya Parrish is third nationally in scoring average

Star is also nearing OHSAA state record list in multiple statistical categories
Rae Hines/WCPO
Western Hills freshman guard Kev'iya Parrish is third nationally with averaging 39 points per game this season.
CINCINNATI — Western Hills freshman guard Kev’iya Parrish continues to earn quite the spotlight this season.

Parrish is ranked third nationally by averaging 39 points per game this season, according to MaxPreps and information from Western Hills athletic director Chloe Mayfield-Brown. Parrish is ranked No. 1 in Ohio in points per game, too.

Last week, Parrish broke the Western Hills girls basketball program’s single-game scoring record for a third time this season. Parrish scored 54 points in a 75-63 win over visiting Hughes Feb. 5. Parrish also had 10 rebounds, eight steals, seven assists and three blocks in the game.

Parrish has scored 781 points this season including five games of 50-plus points.

“Kev’iya is a firecracker,” Western Hills girls basketball coach LaRonda Castleberry said in January. “It doesn’t matter where we’re at. How much time left on the floor. She’s one of those players where you just don’t realize if she’s tired. She will play all four quarters and tell you she’s not tired. She goes for every single ball. She loves her teammates.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Parrish, nicknamed “Yaya,” has likely school records in multiple categories including points in a season (781), three-pointers in a season (79), field goals made in a season (299) and most steals in a season (134).

Parrish is 86 points away from joining the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball record book for most points in a season (800 points minimum).

Parrish is one 3-pointer away from joining the state record list for most 3-pointers in a season (80 minimum) and one field goal for joining the state record list for most field goals in a season (300 minimum). Parrish is 16 steals away from joining the OHSAA record list for most steals in a season (150 minimum).

Western Hills (16-4), a Division I program, has likely concluded its regular season.

The Divisions I-III OHSAA tournament draw is scheduled for Sunday. The sectional tournament starts Feb. 16.

