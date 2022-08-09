Wyoming High School football team hungry to get the season started, continue regular-season win streak

WYOMING, Ohio — If there is a moment when Theo Davis encounters adversity on the football field this season, his mind will harken back to his junior season.

The senior left tackle and defensive end tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Wyoming High School's 2021 season opener. He had to watch his teammates from the sideline.

"This year one of my goals is to come back and have a good senior year," Davis said. "Last year I did tear my ACL, so to be able to play again this year, just have a good season overall and just be able to play again."

About 10 months after that injury, Davis has a special motivation as Wyoming opens the season Aug. 19 against visiting Harrison.

"Just kind of remembering how much I really wanted to be back on the field last year," Davis said. "Just kind of use all the energy I have just to give 100% every single play I have."

Senior offensive lineman Wyatt Metz said Davis turned a negative into a positive. Davis coached then sophomore lineman Jess Hauer during the season.

"Watching Theo come back throughout the summer it's been really inspiring because a torn ACL is a really serious injury," Metz said. "But, the way he's bounced back it's really inspired us."

That chemistry is evident in the Wyoming football program. The Cowboys (12-1 in 2021) went undefeated in the regular season for a sixth consecutive season and qualified for the playoffs for a ninth consecutive year.

Wyoming has won 57 consecutive regular-season games and doesn't want that streak to end anytime soon.

This year's team will be led by several players including senior running back CJ Hester, who was the Division IV state offensive player of the year last season. He rushed for 2,484 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also caught four touchdown passes and played defensive back.

"We have a lot of experience, a lot of varsity playing experience and our team is just really hungry about getting back," said Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock. "We have a very experienced group coming back. We are very senior-heavy — 21 seniors. That's a very large number for what we have at a Division IV school so we're awfully excited about kick-starting off the 2022 season."

