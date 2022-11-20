Wyoming High School football team defeats Taft 7-0 to win Division IV, Region 16 title

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Wyoming High School football team is the Division IV, Region 16 champion.

The Cowboys defeated Taft 7-0 Saturday night at Lakota West.

Wyoming (14-0) advances to play Steubenville (12-2) in a Division IV state semifinal Nov. 26 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Wyoming and Taft were scoreless at halftime Saturday night in cold, blustery conditions. Senior running back CJ Hester scored a rushing touchdown with 4:52 left in the third quarter which proved to be the difference.

Senior Chazz Early's interception with 2:26 left in the game helped to seal the victory for the Cowboys.

Hester, a Western Michigan verbal commit, entered Saturday night with 2,830 yards rushing. He has 46 rushing touchdowns this season which is tied for sixth on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's single-season rushing touchdowns list.

Wyoming earned its 10th shutout of the season which ties an OHSAA record for most shutouts in a season, according to the OHSAA.

The Cowboys have outscored opponents 528-35 this season overall. Saturday night was a rematch of a Week 2 game in which Wyoming won 20-0 over Taft at Stargel Stadium.

Wyoming earned its eighth regional title in program history Saturday night. Wyoming will be in the state Final Four for the fourth time in the past five seasons (2022, 2020, 2019, 2018).

