Wyoming High School AD Jan Wilking accepts a new job at the end of school year

WYOMING, Ohio — Wyoming High School athletic director Jan Wilking announced Friday morning she has accepted a new job outside the school district starting at the end of the school year.

Wilking, who has been the Wyoming athletic director for the past nine years, plans to work for a company, called Coaches' Tool Chest, that delivers coaches' education throughout Ohio and potentially additional states in the future.

She is one of the most influential athletic directors in Greater Cincinnati, serving on the Southwest District Athletic Board since 2014 and the Ohio High School Athletic Association board of directors from 2018-2021.

Wilking's financial background helped the Southwest Ohio Athletic Directors Association along with the district athletic board and the OHSAA especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mariemont athletic director Tom Nerl said.

"It's not something the casual observer would notice, but Jan really strengthened the operations of those organizations," Nerl said. "Personally, she was a colleague that I trusted for advice or input on a wide variety of items and could speak freely to her on items. She was a good force for school athletics in Southwest Ohio."

Wilking said she has thoroughly enjoyed her time at Wyoming starting in August 2013. She said her positive experience goes beyond victories in interscholastic competition.

"I think it's just the relationships and the people that you get to interact with and you get to be a part of their journey," Wilking said. "For me whether it's the student-athletes or the coaches or the teachers or administration - just be a part of the great work that those people are doing I think is pretty cool."

Prior to Wyoming, Wilking was the Oak Hills athletic director for nine years. Prior to that, Wilking coached basketball at the Greater Miami Conference school.

Wyoming football coach Aaron Hancock said Wilking was "an incredible leader" for Wyoming's athletic department and the overall school district.

"She was a tremendous mentor for me and I am very proud to work with her for the past nine years," Hancock said. "She has a tremendous work ethic and was extremely dedicated to the students of Wyoming City Schools. We will miss the positive influence she had on our students and school district but I am very excited for her in her new journey."

Madeira athletic director Joe Kimling said Wilking made a significant impact on the Cincinnati Hills League. Wilking's experience at different sized schools also gave a good perspective.

"Jan's focus was always on the students and what was best for kids, not just at Wyoming but in the league as a whole," Kimling said. "Jan's contributions to the CHL will be missed for sure."