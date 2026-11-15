Wyoming boys soccer team wins the Division IV state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Wyoming High School boys soccer team is the Division IV state champion.

The Cowboys defeated Worthington Christian 3-1 in a shootout after the game was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation in the Division IV state final Sunday afternoon at Scotts-Miracle Gro Field in Columbus.

It is the second state title for the Wyoming boys soccer program. The Cowboys also won the 2021 Division II state title. This season marked the fourth state tournament appearance in program history.

Wyoming was the Greater Cincinnati boys soccer representative in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament in Columbus this week. Wyoming completed its season with an 18-4-2 record.

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