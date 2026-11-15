Neutral locations are set for the OHSAA football regional finals Nov. 20

CINCINNATI — The neutral locations are set for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional finals Nov. 20.

Six Greater Cincinnati teams will compete for regional championships this week in Divisions I, II, V and VI. All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

In Division I, Princeton (12-0) plays Elder (10-2) in the Region 4 final at Paycor Stadium. Hamilton County Commissioners, in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals, announced the game this past Friday afternoon. It is the second straight year a Division I football regional final will be held at Paycor Stadium.

In Division II, Anderson (11-1) plays Harrison (10-2) in the Region 8 final in Mason. The regional final will be the first meeting between the schools since 2023 when Anderson won 50-36 in the postseason.

In Division V, Fenwick (8-5) plays Waynesville (10-2) in a Region 20 final. That game is scheduled to be played at Lakota East. This is the first regional final appearance for Fenwick since 2015, according to Falcons coach Fred Cranford.

In Division VI, Region 24, Deer Park (11-1) plays St. Henry (10-3) at Clayton Northmont. Deer Park has earned its first regional final appearance in program history. The Wildcats also have 11 wins for the first time in program history.

The state semifinal bracket pairings are expected to be announced this week. Geography is the biggest factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired in the state semifinals. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 27.

The state championship games are hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Dec. 3-5. Greater Cincinnati is seeking its first OHSAA football state title since 2021 (Winton Woods, Division II and Clinton-Massie, Division IV).

Indiana is in the Semi-State (state semifinal) round this week. Kentucky has third-round playoff games this Friday.

OHSAA football regional finals

Friday, Nov. 20

Division I at Paycor Stadium

Elder (10-2) vs. Princeton (12-0)

Division II at Mason

Anderson (11-1) vs. Harrison (10-2)

Division V at Lakota East

Fenwick (8-5) vs. Waynesville (10-2)

Division VI at Clayton Northmont

Deer Park (11-1) vs. St. Henry (10-3)

Indiana

Class 4A Semi-State

East Central at Bishop Chatard

Kentucky

Third round

Class 1A

Newport Central Catholic (7-5) at Kentucky Country Day (9-2)

Holy Cross (10-2) at Bethlehem (11-1)

Class 2A

Walton-Verona (10-2) at Beechwood (11-0)

Class 3A

Bourbon County (11-1) at Lloyd (11-1)

Class 4A

Covington Catholic (8-4) at Boyle County (10-2)

Corbin (10-2) at Highlands (10-2)

Class 6A

Simon Kenton (7-5) at Frederick Douglass (12-0)

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