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'Amazing experience' | Indian Hill girls soccer team wins D-III state title

Indian Hill defeats Bay Village Bay in state final Saturday in Columbus
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Indian Hill Athletics
The Indian Hill girls soccer team won the Division III state championship Saturday in Columbus.
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COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Indian Hill girls soccer team is the Division III state champion.

Indian Hill defeated Bay Village Bay 2-1 in the Division III state final at Scotts-Miracle Gro Field in Columbus.

Indian Hill completed its season with a 19-0-4 record.

Indian Hill is the third Greater Cincinnati girls soccer team to win an Ohio High School Athletic Association state title this weekend. Seton (Division I) and Mariemont (Division IV) also won state championships.

Saturday was the third state title in the Indian Hill girls soccer program’s history. Indian Hill also won state championships in 2018 and 2017. This week marked the eighth state tournament appearance in program history.

“This is such an amazing experience in our community student body,” Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps said. “Parents have been such great supporters for this team and we’re so proud of not only their effort and their character but what a way to finish the season undefeated.”

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