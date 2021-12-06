Woodward's Paul McMillan IV believed to be the first Cincinnati Public Schools basketball player to reach 2,000 points

CINCINNATI — Woodward High School point guard Paul McMillan IV is believed to be the first high school basketball player in Cincinnati Public Schools history to surpass 2,000 career points, according to CPS Athletics Manager Josh Hardin.

"CPS is extremely proud of his accomplishments as we know he worked extremely hard with his family and teammates to be able to achieve this," Hardin said. "Paul continues to add to the CPS record books and we are looking forward to supporting him this season and beyond."

McMillan has 2,009 career points, scoring 64 points in two games for Woodward (2-0) this season. He surpassed the 2,000 points milestone Dec. 4 as the Bulldogs defeated Warren Central 84-73 in the BodyArmor Classic in Charlestown, Ind.

The senior guard said he takes a great deal of pride in his leadership on the court this season, wanting the team to succeed in his final season of high school basketball. McMillan has always admired the career of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, a 2003 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary graduate.

"To actually get 2,000 points I couldn't say that was actually a goal of mine," McMcMillan said. "My goal was always whatever LeBron James did, I wanted to be just as good. Everybody says that he's the best player to ever come out of Ohio, which I agree with. He wins three of the four state championships, 2,600 career points. I think he only lost five or six games out of four years. He's pretty much the standard."

RELATED: Point guard Paul McMillan IV has returned home to Woodward High School

McMillan scored 41 points and had five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Bulldogs in Saturday's victory in Indiana. He made 22 of 27 free throws in the game, joining the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book for the most made free throws in a game (minimum 22).

McMillan is 191 points away from joining the OHSAA's record book for most career points (2,200 minimum) since OHSAA started in 1907, though his name is already etched in CPS basketball history.

"Everything I can find shows that we've had some very talented basketball players in our district," Hardin said. "Some that have gone on to the highest level and also those that have been recognized through our athletics hall of fame, however from what I could find, Paul McMillan IV is the first player in CPS history to reach the illustrious 2,000 point club."

Woodward (2-0) plays host to the Cincinnati Trailblazers Tuesday night.

CPS is creating a video for McMillan's achievements and the Woodward athletic department is working on some other recognition items for McMillan, his family and teammates.

RELATED: Woodward's McMillan wants to be Ohio Mr. Basketball and class valedictorian