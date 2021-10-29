Watch
Point guard Paul McMillan IV has returned home to Woodward High School

Senior point guard Paul McMillan IV has decided to return to Woodward High School after he transferred to a school in Phoenix this past June.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Oct 29, 2021
CINCINNATI — Paul McMillan IV has returned home.

The Woodward High School senior point guard had transferred to Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) in late June but recently decided to return to Woodward where he played the past two seasons.

McMillan averaged 28 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs (19-4) in 2020-21. He shot 55% from the field including 52.4% from the 3-point arc and 84% from the free-throw line last season.

McMillan, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, will also bring a significant leadership aspect to the Bulldogs, who open the season Nov. 27 against Columbus Beechcroft (12:30 p.m. tipoff) in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic in Mason.

A MaxPreps Junior All-American honorable mention selection this past April, McMillan is rated the nation's No. 20 point guard in his class by the 247 Sports Composite. He was a Division II first team all-state selection in 2021 and a two-time Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference player of the year among other honors.

McMillan has had several scholarship offers during his high school career and is a likely candidate for the Ohio Mr. Basketball and Gatorade state player of the year awards this winter.

McMillan has scholarship offers that include Purdue, Louisville, Xavier, Dayton, Nevada, Kansas State, University of Mississippi, Cleveland State, Georgetown, Arizona State, Grambling State and University of Tennessee at Martin.

