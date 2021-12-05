Woodward point guard Paul McMillan IV surpasses the 2,000 career points milestone

CINCINNATI — Woodward High School senior point guard Paul McMillan surpassed 2,000 career points on Saturday as the Bulldogs defeated Warren Central 84-73 in the BodyArmor Classic boys basketball game in Charlestown, Ind.

"It's a blessing," McMillan said Saturday night. "To see, growing up, my brother play the game, sister play the game, to see old highlights of my dad play the game and to see the things they did. Growing up watching the King James (AAU team) with Luke Kennard, A.J. Harris and Kyle (Ahrens) and Nate (Fowler) and my brother Isaiah Jones and guys like – just seeing them do great things only pushed me to go harder."

He scored 41 points and had five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Bulldogs (2-0) in Saturday's victory, according to Woodward athletic director Jabreel Moton.

McMillan reached 2,000 career points after a free throw with 6:09 remaining in the fourth quarter that put Woodward ahead 67-54, according to Woodward statistician Daniel Wright.

The high school senior excelled at the line, making 22 of 27 free throws in the game.

McMillan's 41 points is the second-most points he has scored in a high school game during his career. McMillan scored 45 points in a game during his sophomore season.

McMillan, who entered Saturday just 32 points away from the career milestone, has 2,009 career points. He is 191 points away from joining the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book for most career points (2,200 minimum).

Woodward coach Jarelle Redden said McMillan's career points milestone is very significant and it shows how much hard work and dedication McMillan has invested in his game over the years.

McMillan has scored 64 points in two games this season. He scored 23 points and had six assists in Woodward's 88-81 win over Columbus Beechcroft in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic at Nov. 27 at Mason.

On Saturday, senior Keleise Frye scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the Bulldogs to their second straight victory.

Frye scored seven straight points for Woodward in the second quarter as the Bulldogs erased a 22-19 deficit at the start of the first quarter to take the lead for good.

Warren Central was led by senior forward D'Ante Davis, a University of Louisville signee, who finished with 35 points.

Woodward continues to have a strong chemistry and the team is very poised throughout the game with the ability to persevere through adversity on the floor, Redden said.

"It's huge this early in the season," McMillan said.

McMillan, ranked the nation's No. 19 point guard by the 247 Sports Composite, was a MaxPreps Junior All-American honorable mention selection this past April.

He was a Division II first team all-state selection in 2021 and a two-time Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference player of the year among other honors.

"This is my last year (of high school)," McMillan said. "I'm just enjoying every day. I'm enjoying the whole process."

Woodward plays host to the Cincinnati Trailblazers Tuesday night.

