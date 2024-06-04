Watch Now
Woodward High School names Michael Holmes as its new boys basketball coach

Former Gamble Montessori coach succeeds former Bulldogs coach Jarelle Redden
Woodward High School named Michael "Bruiser" Holmes as its new boys basketball coach. Holmes was the Gamble Montessori head coach for the past four seasons.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jun 04, 2024

CINCINNATI — Woodward High School named Michael “Bruiser” Holmes Tuesday morning as its new boys basketball coach and program director.

“Woodward Athletics is extremely excited to have Coach Holmes taking over at the helm as he was a member of the first staff I brought in during my inaugural year as the athletic director at Woodward,” said Woodward athletic director Jabreel Moton. “Coach Holmes brings a level of discipline and character building that will propel our culture being created within Woodward athletics forward even further.”

Holmes succeeds former Woodward coach Jarelle Redden, who stepped down in May and is now an assistant coach with the South Carolina State University men’s basketball program.

Holmes, a former Gamble Montessori coach, stepped down from the Gators in May after four seasons.

Holmes led the Gators to the program’s first district final appearance this past season. Gamble Montessori (21-5) was a Division III district runner-up to Versailles at University of Dayton Arena.

The Gators won the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division (13-0 record) and Holmes surpassed the 100-win career coaching milestone this past season. Holmes has 112 wins as a head coach.

“Throughout my 14 years of coaching, I have been dedicated to not only developing skilled basketball players but also nurturing young men who demonstrate character, resilience, and teamwork,” Holmes said. “I was fortunate to work with many talented athletes leading Gamble to a district appearance. I am eager to bring this experience and my passion for the game to Woodward High School.”

Holmes said he is committed to building a program that emphasizes discipline, dedication, determination and desire while providing development for the Woodward student-athletes.

“I am thrilled to lead a program after Coach Redden,” Holmes said. “Having coached under Coach Redden and helping Woodward to a district championship as an assistant coach was a big reason for my decision. I have a lot of memories at Woodward. Although I never attended there as a student, I was fortunate enough to be around the culture.”

Holmes was previously a head coach at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, Western Hills and Gamble Montessori. He was an assistant coach at Roger Bacon, Woodward and Western Hills.

Holmes said he received a great deal of support from family members and the community about the opportunity at Woodward. The Bulldogs earned a 16-8 record this past season including 7-3 in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division.

“I cannot wait to get in the gym with the guys and get to work,” Holmes said. “I’m looking forward to the leading these young men to be successful and the competition that the CMAC Red side has to offer.”

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!