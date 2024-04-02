Woodward High School names Anton "Tony" Bray as its new head football coach

CINCINNATI — Woodward Career Technical High School named Anton "Tony" Bray as its new head football coach for the 2024 season, according to athletic director Jabreel Moton.

"His passion to bring pride back to Woodward football and to build student-athletes are his main focuses," Moton said. "Woodward Athletics is excited to get him back into the DawgPound and look forward to watching him create a culture of excellence within our football program."

Bray, a 1990 Woodward graduate, has worked with Cincinnati Public Schools athletics for the past 10 years. He was most recently the Aiken High School run game coordinator.

"Coach Bray will be a tremendous assist to the Woodward community on and off the field," Aiken head coach Harry McCall said. "He's a great human with a ton of experience and wisdom. He's very detailed and an extremely hard worker. He will for sure be missed on Belmont Avenue but we wish Coach Bray the best at Woodward and we know he will excel in his new position."

Woodward had a 1-9 record including 0-5 in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference during the 2023 season.

