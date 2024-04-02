Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Woodward High School names Anton "Tony" Bray as its new head football coach

1990 Woodward graduate was an Aiken assistant coach in the 2023 season
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Woodward.jpg
Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 11:25:30-04

CINCINNATI — Woodward Career Technical High School named Anton "Tony" Bray as its new head football coach for the 2024 season, according to athletic director Jabreel Moton.

"His passion to bring pride back to Woodward football and to build student-athletes are his main focuses," Moton said. "Woodward Athletics is excited to get him back into the DawgPound and look forward to watching him create a culture of excellence within our football program."

Bray, a 1990 Woodward graduate, has worked with Cincinnati Public Schools athletics for the past 10 years. He was most recently the Aiken High School run game coordinator.

"Coach Bray will be a tremendous assist to the Woodward community on and off the field," Aiken head coach Harry McCall said. "He's a great human with a ton of experience and wisdom. He's very detailed and an extremely hard worker. He will for sure be missed on Belmont Avenue but we wish Coach Bray the best at Woodward and we know he will excel in his new position."

Woodward had a 1-9 record including 0-5 in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference during the 2023 season.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander wins Ohio HS Basketball Coaches Association award CPS basketball event benefits more than 3,700 students experiencing homelessness Winton Woods star and UC signee Tyler McKinley has 'phenomenal' game in Italy

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.