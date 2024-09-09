Watch Now
Woodward boys basketball coach steps down, accepts college assistant position

Michael 'Bruiser' Holmes had been the Bulldogs coach since early June
Woodward High School announced that Michael "Brusier" Holmes stepped down as the boys basketball coach in order to take a college basketball assistant coaching position. He was the Gamble Montessori head coach the past four seasons.
CINCINNATI — Woodward High School boys basketball coach Michael “Bruiser” Holmes has stepped down from the position, according to Woodward athletic director Jabreel Moton.

“Michael Holmes has submitted his official resignation letter as of 9/6/24 to accept an offer as a college assistant coach," Moton said.

Holmes told WCPO 9 he told took an assistant coaching position at Miles College, an NCAA Division II program in Fairfield, Alabama.

"It was hard telling the team with me just now getting guys adjusted to the new system and getting them to buy in all summer," Holmes said in a text message. "But guys understood that this was a dream come true for not only myself but my family as well. Not only is it a dream come true, it creates another pipeline for student-athletes in the city of Cincinnati who have the ability to further their basketball careers."

Woodward has named Malcolm Hicks Sr. as the interim head coach while the athletic department searches to fill the vacancy.

Hicks has been a part of Holmes' staff for the past four years as an assistant coach. Hicks was part of Taft's first basketball state championship in 2011. He attended the University of Cincinnati as a student after graduating from Taft in 2011.

Woodward named Holmes June 4 as its new boys basketball coach and program director.

At the time, Holmes succeeded former Woodward coach Jarelle Redden, who stepped down in May and is now an assistant coach with the South Carolina State University men’s basketball program.

Holmes, a former Gamble Montessori coach, stepped down from the Gators in May after four seasons.

He led the Gators to the program’s first district final appearance this past season. Gamble Montessori (21-5) was a Division III district runner-up to Versailles at the University of Dayton Arena.

The Gators won the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division (13-0 record) and Holmes surpassed the 100-win career coaching milestone this past season. Holmes has 112 wins as a head coach.

Holmes was previously a head coach at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, Western Hills and Gamble Montessori. He was an assistant coach at Roger Bacon, Woodward and Western Hills.

"What I will miss most about coaching basketball (in Cincinnati) is being highly involved in the communities throughout the city, the rival games and seeing the stands full of family, friends, students and administrators cheering their team on," Holmes said.

Woodward earned a 16-8 record this past season including 7-3 in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division.

