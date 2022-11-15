Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers from West Clermont, enrolls at Withrow High School

CINCINNATI — Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., one of the nation's top-rated high school football players in the 2026 class, will transfer to Withrow High School, the school confirmed.

Henry Jr., son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, attended West Clermont High School in the fall as a freshman. On the football team there, he had 29 receptions for 292 yards and five touchdowns with the Wolves (5-6, 5-4 Eastern Cincinnati Conference), helping the team to a Division I, Region 4 playoff qualifier.

Henry, listed at 6 feet 4 and 175 pounds this past season, also played free safety and earned 16 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, according to the ECC statistics. He had six kickoff returns for 88 yards, too.

He earned a national recruiting spotlight this past summer before entering high school, receiving an invitation to the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game in June, and shortly after, he received a scholarship offer from The Ohio State University.

Henry has added several other college football opportunities since this past spring with scholarship offers to West Virginia, Marshall and Grambling State in April.

He also earned a scholarship offer from the the University of Cincinnati on Nov. 12.

Withrow (8-4, 5-0 Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference) earned the No. 5 seed in Division II, Region 8 and was a regional quarterfinalist this season. Withrow won the CMAC Red division title for the first time since 2013.

Chris Henry Jr. just wants to 'live up to my dad's legacy'

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter