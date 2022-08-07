Whitey Campbell was loved by everyone in the Moeller High School community

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Whitey Campbell was a true Man of Moeller.

Whether the former longtime equipment manager was on the football field, baseball diamond or basketball court - no one will soon forget how much he represented to the Moeller High School community.

"Whitey Campbell was one of a kind," Moeller High School president Marshall Hyzdu said. "His huge smile and matching personality drew everyone in. He taught generations of Moeller students and coaches alike through his tireless work ethic and respect for others."

Campbell, who started to oversaw the athletics equipment starting in the 1980s, died Saturday morning at his home in Madeira. He was 85 years old.

"Whitey is a Moeller football icon," Moeller football coach Mark Elder said. "He has been a major part of Moeller football for many decades. He was loved by everyone because of his positive, upbeat personality. He will certainly be missed."

Campbell spent years volunteering in athletics at the school before he officially became Moeller's first equipment manager.

"I think it was an extension of his family," said longtime Moeller head athletic trainer Craig Lindsey. "He had his own family but then he also had his Moeller family. He loved to give back. He loved to give his time. He was a true servant that way."

Campbell joined the school full-time shortly after he retired in 1993 from Fisher Body’s control valve manufacturing facility on Kemper Road, according to a 2015 WCPO story.

Campbell worked primarily with the Moeller football team where he was often seen driving his personal utility cart. But, he also helped with the basketball and baseball teams. He retired from the equipment manager position a few years ago.

"A loyal guy that truly had the best interest of the players in mind," said Indian Hill football coach John Rodenberg, who won two state titles as the Moeller head coach in 2012 and 2013. "I really enjoyed our relationship during our 10 years together."

Campbell loved to share stories and enjoyed conversations around anything related to Moeller athletics with players, coaches, media and the athletics staff.

"Whitey was a joy to be around and a common thread that kept generations of Moeller baseball players linked together through his stories," Moeller baseball coach Tim Held said.

"He rarely missed a baseball game in 40 seasons and his one liners and friendship will be missed."

Campbell treated every student-athlete the same. That went for the stars to the reserve players. He was there to help with any equipment issues. He was also an encouraging voice and an enthusiastic support of Big Moe.

"He gave those boys some tough love when they needed it but then he was their biggest fan on the other hand," Lindsey said. "Gosh, he loved that place. He absolutely loved that place."

A student-athlete could learn a quick lesson if he forgot something in the locker room or left a stray sock unattended at one point years ago. But, it was all in good nature.

Campbell would hold the item for a dollar with the money going directly back to the athletic department.

“We made a nice little bit of money for the department, but I’m not allowed to do it anymore,” Campbell told WCPO in 2015. “And it didn’t work, anyway. They still left their damn socks on the floor.”

WCPO file Former longtime Moeller athletics equipment manager Whitey Campbell loved being around the games at the school - whether on a football sideline, in the gym or in the dugout.

Even after Campbell retired from the equipment manager position a few years ago, he still attended football games and sat in the dugout for baseball games. He simply loved being around the people in the athletics program.

Moeller High School was near and dear to his heart throughout the year.

"He just felt like he was part of something special and he truly was," Lindsey said. "He was truly one of a kind. He made a connection with every single kid that came through that place."

