FC Cincinnati unveils new 'Seven Hills' kit for 2026 season

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati's newest kit design pays homage to the City of Seven Hills.

The Seven Hills kit will replace the team's Canvas kit from the past two seasons, and will be worn as FC Cincinnati's secondary uniform alongside the Orange and Blue legacy kit from last season, according to an announcement from the team.

The team will wear the new Seven Hills kit for the first time in the club's MLS regular season opener at TQL Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 21, when they take the pitch against Atlanta United FC.

Fans can buy the kits online or by visiting the Over-the-Rhine team store, or the team store located at TQL Stadium.

According to the announcement, the Seven Hills kit features peaks representing Cincinnati's iconic seven hills. Each peak also symbolizes challenges overcome as a community.

FC Cincinnati

"Cincinnati's seven hills offer more than just a scenic backdrop," reads the announcement from the team. "Each hill tells a story, reflecting the city's rich and vibrant culture. From the bustling streets of Mount Adams to the serene parks of Price Hill, these elevations provide a unique perspective on the city's evolution. They are not just geographical features but integral parts of Cincinnati's identity."

The kit is mostly white, with orange peaked stripes vertically centered on it; the jock tag is also a symbolic interpretation of the city's seven hills, with negative space between shapes forming the number seven. The seven navy and white stripes also reinforce the number's representation, while also paying tribute to Cincinnati's city flag, the team said.

FC Cincinnati

On the back of the kit's neck is the team's slogan "All for Cincy."

The shorts are also orange, with white stripes down the sides. According to the team's announcement, this is the first time FC Cincinnati will wear orange shorts since the Juncta Juvant kit released in the 2022-2023 season.

The whole kit is also FC Cincinnati's first white-orange-white combination in the club's history.