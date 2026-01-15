Western Hills freshman sets program record with 51 points, then scores 50 points one week later

CINCINNATI — Western Hills freshman guard Kev’iya Parrish discovers peace and purpose on the basketball court.

If this week is any indication, there is no telling what stat line Parrish can earn the rest of this season.

“She’s just a pure scorer,” Western Hills athletic director Chloe Mayfield-Brown said. “She has what I would say is a Mamba mentality. She’s always going to go after it. You never second-guess her effort on the floor.”

Parrish continued her memorable first year of high school basketball by scoring a game-high 50 points in Wednesday night’s 72-67 win at Woodward. The win snapped Woodward’s 29-game Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division win streak.

“Kev’iya is a firecracker,” said Western Hills girls basketball coach LaRonda Castleberry, a 2018 Western Hills graduate. “It doesn’t matter where we’re at. How much time left on the floor. She’s one of those players where you just don’t realize if she’s tired. She will play all four quarters and tell you she’s not tired. She goes for every single ball. She loves her teammates.”

This comes after Parrish, nicknamed "Yaya," broke Western Hill's single-game scoring record with 51 points against visiting Withrow on Jan 7. The 35-year-old record was previously held by Western Hills graduate Tonya Hunt, who scored 48 points in 1990.

Hunt, a teacher at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, is scheduled to present a commemorative basketball to Parrish at the Mustangs’ Jan. 21 home game against Aiken.

“Kev’iya is a special talent,” Mayfield-Brown said. We’re really excited for her to continue to grow her game. “This 35-year-old record — it means a lot to our programs, especially female sports.”

The Western Hills athletic department has noticed a significant difference in attendance at girls basketball games this season. Parrish is often asked to take photos with fans after games.

“She’s amazing to watch,” Mayfield-Brown said. “We’ve had quite a bit of students out to see her. Bigger crowds than I’ve seen in a long time for girls basketball so she’s bringing out students and she’s getting people excited about Western Hills girls basketball.”

Despite the spotlight, Parrish has perspective. She’s maintained her strong work ethic regardless of results on the scoreboard.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Parrish said Tuesday afternoon.

Parrish said the assists, rebounds and steals are just as important as the points on the floor. In addition to her 50 points Wednesday night, Parrish had five assists, seven steals and six rebounds in Wednesday's win, the Lady Mustangs’ third consecutive victory. Western Hills improved to 11-3 this season.

“It doesn’t matter what defense the opponent is in,” Parrish said. “I can just get through it and find a way to get my teammates the ball. I feel like I got a good IQ. If I’m going in and it’s like three people on me. I can dish it off. I can read the floor well.”

Basketball has given Parrish peace and inspiration. She learned the game from her uncles and has always played above her age group. She previously played youth football for the Lincoln Heights Tigers as a defensive end, middle linebacker, cornerback and wide receiver.

Family is always close to the heart.

“I play for my grandma,” Parrish said. “She recently passed away. I play for everybody that supports me.”

No one is doubting Parrish’s potential in the near future and beyond.

“She isn’t selfish,” Castleberry said. “It may look like she’s selfish because of how much she’s scoring but that just comes naturally. If it’s open, she’s going to take it. And if her or her teammates miss a layup, she’s right there to get the layup and put it right back.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter