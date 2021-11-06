Western Brown's Drew Novak passes Joe Burrow for most passing yards in an OHSAA season

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown junior quarterback Drew Novak moved up to No. 11 on the state's all-time single season passing yards list Friday night and surpassed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in that high school football statistical category.

Novak has thrown for 4,466 yards and 50 touchdowns this season. He entered Friday night as the nation's top passing yards leader, according to MaxPreps.

Novak passed Burrow, an Athens High School product, on the Ohio High School Athletic Association record list for most passing yards in a season Friday night.

Burrow threw for 4,437 yards during his senior season at Athens High School in 2014 when he was named Ohio Mr. Football.

Novak, who is visiting Iowa State University today, was 28-of-42 passing for 343 yards and five touchdowns in the Broncos' 50-20 win over visiting Bellefontaine in a Division III, Region 11 quarterfinal Friday night.

Novak rushed 12 times for 111 yards, too. He has rushed 994 yards and 17 touchdowns overall this year.

Novak's 50 touchdown passes is also on the OHSAA list for most TD passes in a season.

Novak is No. 15 all-time in Ohio for most career passing yards (9,121) and is on the state list for most career passing touchdowns (90).

Western Brown coach Nick Osborne said Novak and the Broncos don't dwell on the stats but the program is grateful for the recognition.

"It's cool for him and cool for the program," Osborne said.

"Kind of getting the Western Brown name out there again like it used to be. I think Drew is handling it really, really well and the kids are handling it well. Drew is just a very humble kid. He's a true leader and he doesn't care about the spotlight."

This is the first time the Western Brown football team has advanced to the third round of the playoffs, according to Osborne.

Western Brown (10-2) plays Jackson (10-2) in a Region 11 semifinal Nov. 12 at a neutral site. Western Brown defeated Jackson 33-28 on Sept. 10.

The Broncos persevered Friday night in order to reach the regional semifinals.

Western Brown trailed 20-14 at the end of the first quarter Friday night, but the Broncos scored 28 unanswered points in the second and third quarters.

The defense really played well after the first quarter led by several players, Osborne said.

Other offensive leaders included junior Zachery Chisman who caught two touchdown passes and rushed for two scores. Senior Dylan Novak, Drew's brother, had seven receptions for 71 yards.

"To be able to come away with a 30-point victory in the second round is something special for our kids," Osborne said. "They've worked hard for it and it just shows you their hard work and their dedication they put in this offseason."

